Saturday Mac riddles 152

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Cursive handwriting on a fruit is nearly thirty years old and still going strong.

2: Fast in the air, I’m nearly eight, but was conceived four years earlier.

3: Designed by Dan for Bill’s stack of cards, I was the inspiration for others.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

