Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 151

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 151. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The city where orchards once grew is now famous for just one fruit.

Click for a solution Cupertino The city (it’s officially a city) where orchards once grew (it was full of orchards in the 19th century) is now famous for just one fruit (Apple’s headquarters).

2: This German Shepherd brought an end to cats, then hosted Titans, nearly nine years ago.

Click for a solution Mavericks This German Shepherd (this surfing location in northern California is named after a dog of that breed) brought an end to cats (the first version of OS X to be named after a location rather than one of the big cats), then hosted Titans (a surfing contest held there 1999-2016 was named Titans of Mavericks), nearly nine years ago (Mavericks was released in October 2013).

3: You see this font everywhere, but can only use it in mock-ups, if you can even find it.

Click for a solution San Francisco You see this font everywhere (it’s the system font for macOS), but can only use it in mock-ups (according to Apple’s licence for its SF fonts), if you can even find it (unless you’ve installed it separately, it doesn’t appear in any font menu).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all locations in northern California.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.