Saturday Mac riddles 151

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: The city where orchards once grew is now famous for just one fruit.

2: This German Shepherd brought an end to cats, then hosted Titans, nearly nine years ago.

3: You see this font everywhere, but can only use it in mock-ups, if you can even find it.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.