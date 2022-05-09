Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 150

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 150. Here are my solutions to them.

1: One of the originals, he created a successor and enabled a toy story before his return.

Click for a solution Steve Jobs (1955-2011) One of the originals (he co-founded Apple Computer with Steve Wozniak in 1976), he created a successor (he left Apple and founded NeXT in 1985) and enabled a toy story (in 1986, he funded the spin-off of Pixar, which produced ‘Toy Story’ in 1995) before his return (Jobs returned to run Apple in 1997). Wikipedia.

2: First a writer, it was he who originated and named it, without a mouse.

Click for a solution Jef Raskin (1943-2005) First a writer (he first worked for Apple writing its manuals, then as Manager of Publications), it was he who originated and named it (he created the Macintosh project in 1979, and named it after his favourite apple), without a mouse (he originally disliked the mouse and preferred keyboard control). Wikipedia.

3: From copy and paste to the PDA, he led much of the interface.

Click for a solution Larry Tesler (1945-2020) From copy and paste (his best-known interface innovation) to the PDA (he led development of Apple’s Newton personal digital assistant, forerunner of the iPhone and iPad), he led much of the interface (both in terms of usability and its implementation using Object Pascal and MacApp). Wikipedia.

The common factor

Click for the solution Three of the most influential people responsible for the development of the Mac.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.