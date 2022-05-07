Saturday Mac riddles 150

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: One of the originals, he created a successor and enabled a toy story before his return.

2: First a writer, it was he who originated and named it, without a mouse.

3: From copy and paste to the PDA, he led much of the interface.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.