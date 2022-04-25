Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 148

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 148. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Tough back problem succeeded the floppy.

Click for a solution hard disk Tough (hard) back problem (disk, also a hard intervertebral disc would be a real problem) succeeded the floppy (hard disks succeeded floppy disks as the main means of data storage).

2: Lipid from 1977 maps stored data still in a flash.

Click for a solution FAT (File allocation table, a file system and the index within that.) Lipid (fat) from 1977 (when FAT was introduced for floppy disks) maps stored data (what it does) still in a flash (still the standard file system for Flash drives).

3: Wedge that’s a blocked atomic storage unit.

Click for a solution sector Wedge (a sector of a circle) that’s a blocked (sectors are grouped into storage blocks) atomic storage unit (it’s the smallest unit of storage on hard and optical disks).

The common factor

Click for the solution These are important terms in floppy and hard disk storage.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.