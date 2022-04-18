Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 147

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 147. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Rhythm to listen with alone or in the studio.

Click for a solution Beats Rhythm (beats) to listen with alone (Beats Solo) or in the studio (Beats Studio).

2: My first was my Swan Song, and I’m promising Emancipation soon.

Click for a solution Apple Studios My first was my Swan Song (co-production released on 17 December 2021), and I’m promising Emancipation soon (another co-production due later this year).

3: Born in 1987, I soon worked on Macs and Windows, but vanished in 1998, only to be reborn three years ago. Yet I’m still not quite a dogcow.

Click for a solution Claris Born in 1987 (when Apple formed the wholly-owned subsidiary), I soon worked on Macs and Windows (with ClarisWorks), but vanished in 1998 (when FileMaker took over), only to be reborn three years ago (in 2019 FileMaker rebranded as Claris International). Yet I’m still not quite a dogcow (famously named Clarus).

The common factor

Click for the solution All are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Apple.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.