Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Rhythm to listen with alone or in the studio.

2: My first was my Swan Song, and I’m promising Emancipation soon.

3: Born in 1987, I soon worked on Macs and Windows, but vanished in 1998, only to be reborn three years ago. Yet I’m still not quite a dogcow.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.