Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 146

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 146. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Oriel, jalousie, containing views.
window
Oriel (a form of bay window), jalousie (a louvred window), containing views (what most macOS windows do).
2: Wireless control knob for selecting one at a time.
radio button
Wireless (radio) control knob (button) for selecting one at a time (how a radio button works).
3: Small jazz band fights for a pull-down with a text field.
combo box
Small jazz band (a jazz combo) fights (box) for a pull-down with a text field (what this control is, a combination of a pull-down menu with an editable text box).
The common factor
All are parts of the Mac human interface.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.