Saturday Mac riddles 145

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Not a quick photo for Photos, maybe for a backup instead.

2: An identical copy that isn’t a full copy until it’s different.

3: Although it just checks and repairs, you wouldn’t say its original name in polite company.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.