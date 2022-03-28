Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 144

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 144. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A brisk march for a minstrel shows movies.

Click for a solution QuickTime Player A brisk march (in quick time) for a minstrel (a player) shows movies (what the app does).

2: Between cipher b and d giving access to audio and video formats.

Click for a solution codec Between cipher (code) b and d (c) giving access to audio and video formats (what a codec does).

3: Sea can, partition, holding AV tracks.

Click for a solution container Sea can (slang for an ISO container in shipping), partition (an APFS container), holding AV tracks (what a QuickTime or AVAsset does).

The common factor

Click for the solution All are parts of QuickTime and its successor AVFoundation.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.