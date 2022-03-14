Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 142

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 142. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A near-tie snaps your albums here.

Click for a solution Photos A near-tie (a photo finish) snaps (photos) your albums here (the app for your albums).

2: Baby carriage we used to zap before it became non-volatile.

Click for a solution PRAM Baby carriage (a pram) we used to zap (resetting the NVRAM used to be referred to a zapping the PRAM) before it became non-volatile (the replacement name is NVRAM).

3: For five years, in the range 200-6420, these came in bundles from retail chains.

Click for a solution Performa For five years (Sep 92 – Oct 97), in the range 200-6420 (their range of model numbers), these came in bundles from retail chains (sold by large retail chains with software and hardware bundles aimed at consumers).

The common factor

Click for the solution The initial letter P.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.