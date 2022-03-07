Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 141

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 141. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Autograph, musical time, app verification.

Click for a solution Signature Autograph (a signature), musical time (its time signature), app verification (what the app signature does).

2: Laurence Tureaud checks for Trojans and more.

Click for a solution MRT Laurence Tureaud (the actor known as Mister T) checks for Trojans and more (what it does).

3: Looks like music with a diced stew to verify an app’s integrity.

Click for a solution cdhash Looks like music (an audio CD) with a diced stew (a hash) to verify an app’s integrity (what the cdhashes in a signature do).

The common factor

Click for the solution These are all components of Mac app security.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.