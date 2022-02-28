Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 140

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 140. Here are my solutions to them.

1: This multilingual stone is the master translator of code.

Click for a solution Rosetta This multilingual stone (the Rosetta stone) is the master translator of code (what Rosetta 2 does on Apple Silicon).

2: Go in a mini to Lowestoft before driving the whole way to Leeds, and return early.

Click for a solution DTK Go in a mini (the case used for the DTK) to Lowestoft (the DTK used an A12Z chip, the A12 being the main road from London to Lowestoft) before driving the whole way to Leeds (that’s where the M1, which followed on from the DTK, goes), and return early (Apple asked for their return before the end of the year they were loaned for).

3: Losing fat for operating on universals.

Click for a solution lipo Losing fat (it’s a popular abbreviation for liposuction, in which fat is removed by suction) for operating on universals (the lipo command tool creates, strips and manages Universal binaries).

The common factor

Click for the solution These are all tools for the Apple Silicon transition.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.