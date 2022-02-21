Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 139

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 139. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Reverse to support a complete copy in case.
Click for a solution
backup
Reverse (backup) to support (back up) a complete copy in case (what a backup is).
2: Lunch box worked with the data in your address book until its death eight years ago.
Click for a solution
Bento
Lunch box (Japanese bento) worked with the data in your address book (Bento did) until its death eight years ago (FileMaker discontinued it on 30 September 2013).
3: The bosun’s mate who stabilises pH in temporary storage.
Click for a solution
buffer
The bosun’s mate (known as the buffer) who stabilises pH (what buffers do in chemistry) in temporary storage (what a buffer does in computing).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They all start with the letter B.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.