Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 138

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 138. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Collapse in value, a collision with a bug.
Click for a solution
crash
Collapse in value (e.g. a stock crash), a collision (a crash) with a bug (causing a crash).
2: A phase change to solid locks everything, so reach for the Power button.
Click for a solution
freeze
A phase change to solid (freeze) locks everything (what a freeze does to your Mac), so reach for the Power button (the best way out, with a forced shutdown).
3: The nucleus and a feeling of alarm force a sudden restart.
Click for a solution
kernel panic
The nucleus (kernel) and a feeling of alarm (panic) force a sudden restart (what a kernel panic does).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They’re all types of software fault, of course.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.