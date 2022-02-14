Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 138

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 138. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Collapse in value, a collision with a bug.

Click for a solution crash Collapse in value (e.g. a stock crash), a collision (a crash) with a bug (causing a crash).

2: A phase change to solid locks everything, so reach for the Power button.

Click for a solution freeze A phase change to solid (freeze) locks everything (what a freeze does to your Mac), so reach for the Power button (the best way out, with a forced shutdown).

3: The nucleus and a feeling of alarm force a sudden restart.

Click for a solution kernel panic The nucleus (kernel) and a feeling of alarm (panic) force a sudden restart (what a kernel panic does).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all types of software fault, of course.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.