Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 134

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 134. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Communion, Civil, banking, military, shortcuts.

Click for a solution Service(s) Communion (a Christian church service), Civil (Service), banking (one of the services sector of the economy), military (service), shortcuts (the tab in Keyboard where you manage them).

2: Hand on the baton confidentially to block your location from websites.

Click for a solution Private Relay Hand on the baton (in a relay race) confidentially (private) to block your location from websites (what iCloud+ Private Relay does).

3: Red corundum letters above a word are furigana.

Click for a solution Ruby (rubi) text Red corundum (the precious ruby stone) letters (text) above a word (where Ruby text is) are furigana (Japanese Ruby text).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.