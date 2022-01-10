Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 133

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 133. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The period allotted to a TV programme controls your display addiction.

Click for a solution Screen Time The period allotted to a TV programme (screen time) controls your display addiction (what the pane tries to do).

2: Steal or strike to slide it across with your fingers.

Click for a solution swipe Steal (to swipe) or strike (also to swipe) to slide it across with your fingers (on iOS/iPadOS and trackpads, the swipe gesture slides apps or windows across the display).

3: The pilot’s successor is really a red panda with an unblinking lizard inside.

Click for a solution Firefox The pilot’s successor (it’s the successor to Netscape Navigator) is really a red panda (it’s a nickname for the rare red panda) with an unblinking lizard inside (one of the engines inside Firefox is Gecko, which is a lizard that can’t blink).

