Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: The period allotted to a TV programme controls your display addiction.

2: Steal or strike to slide it across with your fingers.

3: The pilot’s successor is really a red panda with an unblinking lizard inside.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.