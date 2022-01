Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation. To mark the New Year, all my solutions are years between 1900 and 2020.

1: The Orwellian year of my birth.

2: The year I first became fat, being the aim.

3: When I gained my very own first language, thanks to Niklaus, Larry and his engineers.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.