Christmas Mac riddles 131

Here’s a special Christmas edition of riddles to entertain you through what I hope is a long weekend away from your work. All the answers have something in common as well.

1: Recent events on the points of the compass keep you up to date.

2: Working in the small hours, changing colours might help you sleep.

3: I’m in nasty and bananas but not in potty, a warehouse joined to your interconnected systems.

4: The force of falling fruit was gone from your palm in less than five years.

5: Details of what Vulcan forged to trap the adulterous couple were replaced by an open directory.

I will post the answers first thing on Tuesday morning.

Merry Christmas!

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.