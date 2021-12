Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Residence caring for needy controls and monitors lights, heating, etc.

2: Journalist writing about vehicle collision has been replaced by a puzzle.

3: Five of us went into education from 2002, and left three years later. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.