Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 128

1: A roll of parchment in the pub for moving through that document.

Click for a solution scroll bar A roll of parchment (a scroll) in the pub (bar) for moving through that document (what the scroll bar does).

2: A concise sketch for a quick look at a document.

Click for a solution thumbnail A concise sketch (a thumbnail) for a quick look at a document (a thumbnail is the smallest form of preview offered by Quick Look).

3: Portion on the list of dishes from AirDrop to …

Click for a solution Share menu Portion (a share) on the list of dishes (a menu) from AirDrop to … (the standard items in the Share menu start with AirDrop, and end with the … button which offers more).

