Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 127

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 127. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Projections, contours, where is it?

Click for a solution Maps Projections (maps), contours (map features), where is it (what Maps is for)?

2: Troops select for a quick look with the trackpad.

Click for a solution force click Troops (force) select (click) for a quick look with the trackpad (what Force Click can be used for on a trackpad).

3: Freezing rain in the background of the road to Leeds.

Click for a solution Icestorm Freezing rain (an ice storm) in the background (Icestorm cores run all the background processes) of the road to Leeds (England’s M1 motorway).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.