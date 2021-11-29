Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 127

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 127. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Projections, contours, where is it?
Click for a solution
Maps
Projections (maps), contours (map features), where is it (what Maps is for)?
2: Troops select for a quick look with the trackpad.
Click for a solution
force click
Troops (force) select (click) for a quick look with the trackpad (what Force Click can be used for on a trackpad).
3: Freezing rain in the background of the road to Leeds.
Click for a solution
Icestorm
Freezing rain (an ice storm) in the background (Icestorm cores run all the background processes) of the road to Leeds (England’s M1 motorway).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.