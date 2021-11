Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Select Khoekhoe for example, using your mouse.

2: Orations come from legumes or a group of whales and all the actors.

3: Breaking up from a grenade which used to slow your Mac down.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.