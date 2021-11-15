Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 125

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 125. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Flow controller dancing on a device or trackpad.

Click for a solution tap Flow controller (a tap or faucet) dancing (tap dancing) on a device or trackpad (instead of a mouse click).

2: Good conduct to please the Big Four which went away in 2009, only to return later in Music.

Click for a solution FairPlay Good conduct (fair play) to please the Big Four (according to Steve Jobs, Apple’s FairPlay DRM was only introduced to satisfy the four major recording companies) which went away in 2009 (when DRM-free tracks were made universally available in the iTunes Store), only to return later in Music (it was reintroduced in 2015 for Apple Music).

3: Don’t stop with the first third of your search, but proceed thanks to Robert, Rob and Ken.

Click for a solution Go (language) Don’t stop (go) with the first third of your search (it’s the first two letters of Google, which many now use as a synonym for search, and where the language originated), but proceed (go) thanks to Robert, Rob and Ken (it was originally designed by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike and Ken Thompson).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.