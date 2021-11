Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Flow controller dancing on a device or trackpad.

2: Good conduct to please the Big Four which went away in 2009, only to return later in Music.

3: Don’t stop with the first third of your search, but proceed thanks to Robert, Rob and Ken.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.