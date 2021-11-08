Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 124

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 124. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Semiquaver, jotting, function Quebec.

Click for a solution Quick Note Semiquaver (a musically quick note), jotting (a quick note), function Quebec (fn-q is the shortcut in Monterey to open a Quick Note).

2: Sweaty in a right angle to trigger a screen saver and more.

Click for a solution hot corner Sweaty (hot) in a right angle (a corner) to trigger a screen saver and more (what you use a hot corner for).

3: Corrosion from fungi grown by Graydon nearly died last year, but lives as an alternative to more Charlie.

Click for a solution Rust Corrosion (rust) from fungi (rust fungi are the probable origin of its name) grown by Graydon (Graydon Hoare at Mozilla is the language’s original designer) nearly died last year (in August 2020, Mozilla laid off its entire development team, but it has been rescued by the Rust Foundation), but lives as an alternative to more Charlie (it’s intended as an alternative to C and C++).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.