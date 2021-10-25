Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 122

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 122. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Feel a dash to the pub before it’s gone altogether from the keyboard.

Click for a solution Touch Bar Feel (touch) a dash (a touch or small amount) to the pub (bar) before it’s gone altogether (the new MacBook Pros have lost it) from the keyboard (where the Touch Bar is or was).

2: Named after a German Shepherd brought an end to cats, then hosted Titans, eight years ago.

Click for a solution (OS X 10.9) Mavericks Named after a German Shepherd (this surfing location in northern California is named after a dog of that breed) brought an end to cats (the first version of OS X to be named after a location rather than one of the big cats), then hosted Titans (a surfing contest held there 1999-2016 was nmed Titans of Mavericks), eight years ago (Mavericks was released in October 2013).

3: Nick on a stick sits in the middle of the menus.

Click for a solution notch Nick on a stick (a notch) sits in the middle of the menus (where the notch in the new MacBook Pro display is located).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.