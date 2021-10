Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Feel a dash to the pub before it’s gone altogether from the keyboard.

2: Named after a German Shepherd brought an end to cats, then hosted Titans, eight years ago.

3: Nick on a stick sits in the middle of the menus.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.