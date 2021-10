Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: New business could slip painfully in your back, but only sets your boot volume.

2: After lights and camera, assemble these into a shortcut or workflow.

3: Tool to take it to pieces or read executable code.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.