Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 120

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 120. Here are my solutions to them.
1: CAT, MRI and document.
Click for a solution
Scanner
CAT, MRI and document (each is a different type of scanner).
2: They augment the Finder, Photos, even the kernel.
Click for a solution
Extensions
They augment the Finder, Photos, even the kernel (each is an Extension, including kernel extensions).
3: Unsure whether it’s a pop up menu or text box.
Click for a solution
Combo box
Unsure whether it’s a pop up menu or text box (it’s a combination of both).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.