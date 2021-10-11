Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 120

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 120. Here are my solutions to them.

1: CAT, MRI and document.

Click for a solution Scanner CAT, MRI and document (each is a different type of scanner).

2: They augment the Finder, Photos, even the kernel.

Click for a solution Extensions They augment the Finder, Photos, even the kernel (each is an Extension, including kernel extensions).

3: Unsure whether it’s a pop up menu or text box.

Click for a solution Combo box Unsure whether it’s a pop up menu or text box (it’s a combination of both).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.