Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 119

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 119. Here are my solutions to them.

1: In among speech, voice and switch control is the invention of the French harness-maker’s son.

Click for a solution Accessibility In among speech, voice and switch control (three of the controls in this pane) is the invention of the French harness-maker’s son (he was Louis Braille, who invented what is now named after him, another feature of this pane).

2: A little warming rather than work after dark could help you sleep better.

Click for a solution Night Shift A little warming rather than work after dark (a night shift, and the colour warming produced by this option) could help you sleep better (using Night Shift might do that, apparently).

3: Company connection to glue your documents into Apple’s.

Click for a solution firmlink Company (firm) connection (link) to glue your documents into Apple’s (firmlinks join the System and Data volumes together in Catalina and later).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.