Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: In among speech, voice and switch control is the invention of the French harness-maker’s son.

2: A little warming rather than work after dark could help you sleep better.

3: Company connection to glue your documents into Apple’s.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.