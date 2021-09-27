Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 118

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 118. Here are my solutions to them.

1: 42, 3.14159, 0x2A, but not x.

Click for a solution Numbers 42 (an integer number), 3.14159 (a floating-point number), 0x2A (a hexadecimal number), but not x (a symbol).

2: A pre-arranged meeting place, later becoming a good day without configuration.

Click for a solution Rendezvous A pre-arranged meeting place (a rendezvous), later becoming a good day (in 2005, it was renamed to Bonjour because of a trade mark dispute) without configuration (it’s a form of zero-configuration networking).

3: A fireplace to make the image sharp, and soon remove distractions.

Click for a solution Focus A fireplace (derived from the Latin word for a fireplace or domestic hearth) to make the image sharp (by focussing it), and soon remove distractions (in Monterey, what this new feature does).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.