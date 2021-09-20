Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 117

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 117. Here are my solutions to them.

1: In a bottle, advertisement, or from a prophet, at least they’re encrypted.

Click for a solution Messages In a bottle (message in a bottle), advertisement (a message in TV or radio), or from a prophet (a message), at least they’re encrypted (as iMessage is).

2: The largest also burned bright the longest, and saw the greatest change in hardware (until last year).

Click for a solution Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger The largest (the largest of the cats) also burned bright (William Blake’s Tiger) the longest (it was the primary Mac OS for 30 months), and saw the greatest change in hardware (until last year) (it underwent the PowerPC to Intel transition).

3: You can’t enjoy a playlist with friends, or that favourite TV programme just yet, but it’s coming.

Click for a solution SharePlay You can’t enjoy a playlist with friends (one use of SharePlay), or that favourite TV programme (also shared TV) just yet (it appears to have been postponed from the first release of Monterey), but it’s coming (later).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.