Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 116

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 116. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Wireless control knob to pick one from a group.

Click for a solution Radio button Wireless (radio) control knob (button) to pick one from a group (how radio buttons work).

2: The fastest over land, it’s still spotted in Iran, and debuted twenty years ago.

Click for a solution Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah The fastest over land (it’s the fastest land animal), it’s still spotted (it has spots on its coat) in Iran (the last refuge of the Asiatic Cheetah), and debuted twenty years ago (it was released 20 years ago, on 24 March 2001).

3: Out of Plan 9 came the first hellish book of the best-known comedy, as an operating system.

Click for a solution Inferno Out of Plan 9 (the name of the OS from which it’s descended) came the first hellish book of the best-known comedy (‘Inferno’ is the first book of Dante’s trilogy ‘The Divine Comedy’), as an operating system (Inferno is a distributed operating system, whose names are all inspired by Dante).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.