Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 115

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 115. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Drinks to the left or right, where the tools are if they’re not above.

Click for a solution Sidebar Drinks (bar) to the left or right (side), where the tools are if they’re not above (if not in the toolbar at the top of the window, they’re in the sidebar).

2: Unharmed manner to flush your caches when you hold the right key.

Click for a solution Safe mode Unharmed (safe) manner (mode) to flush your caches (what happens in Safe mode) when you hold the right key (the Shift key held during startup).

3: It destroyed Dresden and Tokyo, but is the core for performance.

Click for a solution Firestorm It destroyed Dresden and Tokyo (firestorms from firebombing raids), but is the core for performance (in the M1, the Firestorm cores are those which deliver high performance).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.