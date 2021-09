Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Drinks to the left or right, where the tools are if they’re not above.

2: Unharmed manner to flush your caches when you hold the right key.

3: It destroyed Dresden and Tokyo, but is the core for performance.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.