Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 114

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 114. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Incomplete instruction to locate tags and friends.

Click for a solution Find My Incomplete (it’s an incomplete phrase) instruction to locate (what it does) tags and friends (it can locate your friends, AirTags, Macs, devices, and more).

2: For just four months, Lisa was forty in Rome.

Click for a solution Macintosh XL For just four months (it shipped from January to April 1985), Lisa (based on the Apple Lisa) was forty in Rome (the Roman numeral XL is 40).

3: Hollywood studio coming to regulate your Mac and iPad together as one.

Click for a solution Universal Control Hollywood studio (Universal Studios) coming (in Monterey) to regulate (control) your Mac and iPad together as one (what it does).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.