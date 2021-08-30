Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 114

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 114. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Incomplete instruction to locate tags and friends.
Find My
Incomplete (it’s an incomplete phrase) instruction to locate (what it does) tags and friends (it can locate your friends, AirTags, Macs, devices, and more).
2: For just four months, Lisa was forty in Rome.
Macintosh XL
For just four months (it shipped from January to April 1985), Lisa (based on the Apple Lisa) was forty in Rome (the Roman numeral XL is 40).
3: Hollywood studio coming to regulate your Mac and iPad together as one.
Universal Control
Hollywood studio (Universal Studios) coming (in Monterey) to regulate (control) your Mac and iPad together as one (what it does).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.