SilentKnight version 1.16 works fully with Monterey

Each new version of macOS brings changes to some of the security databases which SilentKnight helps you manage. With last year’s sudden change in version numbering, I spent a little time reworking the app’s internals in preparation for what was to come after macOS 11. As a result, the changes required to accommodate the forthcoming release of macOS 12 Monterey have been relatively small. They are matched by new entries in the database that SilentKnight accesses to check current version numbers.

SilentKnight checks that the local security databases on your Mac, and its firmware, are up to date, automatically comparing those with a database which I keep on my GitHub. It also checks all the leading security systems and settings, such as SIP, and Secure Boot status on M1 Macs. When updates are available, it can download and install them for you, long before they might otherwise be pushed at your Mac.

SilentKnight 1.16 now includes full support for Monterey, running on all versions of macOS from El Capitan onwards, and on both Intel and M1 Macs, as it’s a Universal App too.

I’ve resisted the temptation to fiddle with it, for instance to remove coverage of the Gatekeeper database, which has been disused since 26 August 2019. Although Apple no longer updates that, and newer Macs only have a very old version installed, I don’t know whether Apple might reinstate support. Among other things, the original Gatekeeper database probably functioned as a local copy of a Certificate Revocation List (CRL), containing details of code-signing certificates which Apple had revoked.

This was replaced by online checks using OCSP a couple of years ago. However, Apple has made commitments which could see it offering a local CRL as an option. I’m therefore loathe to remove checks on the Gatekeeper database in case it comes back into use.

Those intending to stay with versions of macOS prior to Monterey don’t need to update now, as there are no changes which should affect them. However, if you’re running Monterey beta, and when the full release becomes available, I strongly recommend updating.

When Apple ships the next Apple Silicon Macs, I may well need to update SilentKnight again, so that it copes with the new models. In the meantime, it should work fine with all current models, and those compatible with El Capitan onwards. If it doesn’t work with yours, please provide details so that I can correct it.

SilentKnight version 1.16 is now available from here: silentknight116

