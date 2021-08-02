Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 110

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 110. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Errand boy configured ready for printing.

Click for a solution Page Setup Errand boy (a page) configured (set up) ready for printing (use Page Setup prior to Print).

2: Peter Pan came to ten thousand over less than six months, thirteen years before the set-top.

Click for a solution Macintosh TV Peter Pan (its project name) came to ten thousand (only 10,000 were made) over less than six months (October 1993 to February 1994), thirteen years before the set-top (it was sold 13 years before the Apple TV set-top device).

3: Restoring relations, but could put either numbers or characters in standard form, perhaps C or D.

Click for a solution normalization Restoring relations (normalisation in politics), but could put either numbers (floating-point numbers are usually normalised) or characters (Unicode) in standard form, perhaps C or D (the two standard Unicode Forms).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.