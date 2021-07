Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Errand boy configured ready for printing.

2: Peter Pan came to ten thousand over less than six months, thirteen years before the set-top.

3: Restoring relations, but could put either numbers or characters in standard form, perhaps C or D.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.