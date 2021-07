Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Nearby, this conclusion doesn’t necessarily end altogether.

2: One to tuck over your arm in case of a downpour, maybe, but nearly twice the weight of the latest desktop.

3: Make impervious what’s at the top of the tree that must remain unbroken.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.