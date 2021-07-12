Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 107

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 107. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Unenclosed, frank, or Oscar for short, to load it up.

Click for a solution open Unenclosed (open land), frank (open) or Oscar for short (shortcut Command-O), to load it up (to open a document or app).

2: Bees in a new pizza box, three came and went in a single year. What were they?

Click for a solution (Macintosh) Centris Bees (a genus of bee species) in a new pizza box (these introduced a new case design), three came and went in a single year (all three models were released and discontinued in 1993, to be replaced by Quadras). What were they?

3: A sign of a near-unique fingerprint or soft drug.

Click for a solution hash A sign (#) of a near-unique fingerprint (a hash function maps to these) or soft drug (hashish).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.