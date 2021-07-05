Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 106

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 106. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Stock market collapse, car accident, unexpected quit.

Click for a solution crash Stock market collapse (a crash), car accident (a crash), unexpected quit (when an app crashes).

2: Ten in the nineties were the plinth of a podium, or an island in BC. What were they?

Click for a solution (Macintosh) Quadra Ten in the nineties (ten Mac models in the 1990s, from the Quadra 700 in 1991 to the Quadra 630 in 1995) were the plinth of a podium (the architectural meaning of quadra), or an island in BC (Quadra Island is off Vancouver Island in British Columbia). What were they?

3: I fill the Jabberwock, and grok that I’m a one-off for security. What am I?

Click for a solution nonce I fill the Jabberwock (Lewis Carroll’s poem ‘Jabberwocky’ is full of nonce words), and grok (a nonce work coined by Robert Heinlein which has become adopted) that I’m a one-off for security (what a nonce is in security). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.