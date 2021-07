Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Stock market collapse, car accident, unexpected quit.

2: Ten in the nineties were the plinth of a podium, or an island in BC. What were they?

3: I fill the Jabberwock, and grok that I’m a one-off for security. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.