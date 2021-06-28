Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 105

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 105. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Play down a window into an icon for a Mike.

Click for a solution Minimise Play down (minimise) a window into an icon (minimise the window into a Dock icon) for a Mike (the Command-M – phonetic alphabet letter Mike – shortcut).

2: Conceptual picture letter beyond the alphabet.

Click for a solution emoji Conceptual (the meaning of most emoji) picture letter (literal meaning of e-moji) beyond the alphabet (they are).

3: Gathering mnemonics to come closer to the metal.

Click for a solution Assembly (language) Gathering (an assembly) mnemonics (the terse names of instructions like CMP) to come closer to the metal (it ‘hits the metal’ rather than passing through compilation).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.