Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Leave, cease and close with Quebec.

2: Sounds like money, but really a hiding place for files, which could also accelerate your cores. What am I?

3: Parochial chat between a twisted pair brought the first DTP before disappearing into the ether. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.