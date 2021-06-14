Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 103

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 103. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Close trims are faster ways coming soon.

Click for a solution Shortcuts Close trims (short cuts) are faster ways (shortcuts) coming soon (Shortcuts is an automation tool coming to macOS 12).

2: A former capital, infamous for sardines, its sea otters and cypresses are coming later this year.

Click for a solution Monterey A former capital (the city was former capital of Alta California), infamous for sardines (John Steinbeck’s ‘Cannery Row’), its sea otters (famous local species) and cypresses (the Monterey Cypress) are coming later this year (macOS 12, due to ship this autumn/fall).

3: With Angela, it’s hashes all the way to the seal at the top of the system.

Click for a solution Merkle tree With Angela (Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany), it’s hashes (a tree of cryptographic hashes) all the way to the seal at the top (the top-level has is known as its Seal) of the system (it forms the seal on the Big Sur System).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.